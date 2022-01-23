Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Shares Gap Up to $133.50

Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $133.50, but opened at $136.19. Park National shares last traded at $134.82, with a volume of 480 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $114.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.91 million. Park National had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 15.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park National Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Park National’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRK. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Park National during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 58.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Park National in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Park National in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Park National in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

About Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

