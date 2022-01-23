Parnassus Investments LLC Has $1.09 Billion Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,144,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 602,225 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.3% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,093,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.94.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $355.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.54. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 24.11%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

