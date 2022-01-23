Parnassus Investments LLC Has $890.96 Million Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,299,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 839,726 shares during the quarter. V.F. accounts for 1.9% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 3.39% of V.F. worth $890,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 57.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 37.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in V.F. by 73.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 234.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VFC. BTIG Research decreased their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

VFC stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day moving average of $74.35.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.