Parnassus Investments LLC Invests $126.96 Million in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,617,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,958,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Sysco by 37.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 342,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,902,000 after acquiring an additional 92,600 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Sysco by 25.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 46.8% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 19.9% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Sysco by 32.9% in the third quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $77.41 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average is $76.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.