Parnassus Investments LLC Sells 1,392,678 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Parnassus Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,724,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,392,678 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $93,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.2% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 92,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 0.6% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 3.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN opened at $17.15 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

