Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $620,000 in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,696 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.3% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.92.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $95.43 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $95.05 and a one year high of $134.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

