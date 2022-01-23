Pearl River Capital LLC Lowers Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Pearl River Capital LLC lessened its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,204 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Snap by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Snap by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,117,000 after purchasing an additional 454,511 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Snap by 9.5% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784,751 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Snap by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snap by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,593,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,351,000 after acquiring an additional 582,162 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,993,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,462,340 shares of company stock valued at $78,166,432 over the last ninety days.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.46. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

