Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Kroger by 5.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 212,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 18.2% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 358,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 166.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 7.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 992,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,012,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $46.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

