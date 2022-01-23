Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target Raised to GBX 625

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 585 ($7.98) to GBX 625 ($8.53) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

NYSE:PSO opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54. Pearson has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $12.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 17.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

