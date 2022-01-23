Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $184,223.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,979 shares of company stock worth $772,842 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 50,305.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,829 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,794,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,012,000 after purchasing an additional 821,565 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,102,000 after purchasing an additional 656,442 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,185,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,029,000 after purchasing an additional 529,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,249,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,422,000 after purchasing an additional 439,869 shares during the last quarter.

PEB opened at $22.04 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.44%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

