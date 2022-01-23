Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Entain (LON:ENT)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,400 ($32.75) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($35.48) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,370 ($32.34) to GBX 2,400 ($32.75) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,165 ($29.54) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Entain to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.38) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,149.11 ($29.32).

Shares of ENT stock opened at GBX 1,635 ($22.31) on Wednesday. Entain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,191.50 ($16.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,500 ($34.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,716.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,871.14.

In other Entain news, insider Stella David purchased 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,053 ($28.01) per share, for a total transaction of £74,975.56 ($102,299.85). Also, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($27.71), for a total value of £263,359.77 ($359,339.30).

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

