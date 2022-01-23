Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys New Position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 38.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 61.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 23.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 13,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 14.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,497 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BWG opened at $11.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $13.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Profile

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

