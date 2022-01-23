Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Citigroup upped their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $200.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.18. The company has a market capitalization of $94.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $1,985,738.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,522 shares of company stock valued at $8,882,322. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

