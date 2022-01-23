Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSCE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000.

PSCE opened at $7.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $8.74.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

