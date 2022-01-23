People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $57.27 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.00%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

