People s United Financial Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS opened at $173.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $129.09 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.38.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total transaction of $2,525,845.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

