People s United Financial Inc. Has $1.43 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $82.06 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $80.09 and a 12 month high of $96.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.61.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

