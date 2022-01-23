People s United Financial Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after buying an additional 2,238,303 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,076,000 after buying an additional 437,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,187,000 after buying an additional 1,596,719 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,739,000 after buying an additional 476,666 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $72.17 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.50.

