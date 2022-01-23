People s United Financial Inc. Raises Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 305.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 222.4% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $166,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

VOYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.15.

Shares of VOYA opened at $69.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.59. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $74.97.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.