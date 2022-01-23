People s United Financial Inc. Sells 226 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $238.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.85. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $238.76 and a twelve month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

