Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.50

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as high as C$0.72. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 51,223 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.51.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$14.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

