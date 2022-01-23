Philippa (Pippa) Morgan Sells 5,000 Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.94, for a total transaction of C$289,697.50.

ATZ stock traded down C$0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting C$54.48. 324,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,575. Aritzia Inc. has a one year low of C$26.33 and a one year high of C$60.64. The stock has a market cap of C$6.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32.

ATZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Friday, October 15th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.86.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

