PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 16,414 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 530,503 shares.The stock last traded at $6.08 and had previously closed at $6.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHK. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,406,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 421,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 98,505 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 961,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 76,748 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 32,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

