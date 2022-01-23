PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 16,414 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 530,503 shares.The stock last traded at $6.08 and had previously closed at $6.13.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.
About PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
