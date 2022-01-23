Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PINS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Pinterest stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.45. The company had a trading volume of 16,776,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,698,766. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $2,709,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 28,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,034,964.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,340 shares of company stock valued at $15,803,874 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 513,820.9% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 725,001,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 139.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,066,282 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth $368,411,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Pinterest by 7,421.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,746,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 12.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,314,000 after buying an additional 3,509,012 shares during the period.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

