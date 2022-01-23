Piper Sandler Boosts Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Price Target to $100.00

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nicolet Bankshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

NCBS stock opened at $92.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average of $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Nicolet Bankshares has a one year low of $67.47 and a one year high of $92.67.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Oliver Pierce Smith purchased 1,290 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.43 per share, with a total value of $99,884.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,965 shares of company stock worth $363,345. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.