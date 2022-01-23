Piper Sandler Comments on ASML Holding’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ASML in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Twigg now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $19.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $19.49. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ASML’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.52 EPS.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $850.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $694.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $781.22 and a 200-day moving average of $787.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML has a 12-month low of $501.11 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The company has a market capitalization of $284.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after buying an additional 1,480,431 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,101,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,055,791,000 after acquiring an additional 47,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ASML by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,605,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,799,997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,578,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,176,401,000 after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,124,220,000 after purchasing an additional 188,469 shares during the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

