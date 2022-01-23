PIVX Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $22.47 million and $312,929.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000916 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PIVX has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIVX alerts:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $63,800.86 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006040 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000977 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008558 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 68,166,182 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.