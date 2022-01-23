Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pixelworks Inc. design, develop and market semiconductors and software that enable the visual display of broadband content through a wide variety of electronic devices. Broadband content includes video, computer graphics and visual Web information delivered at high speeds via cable and telecommunications lines to the homes and offices. The semiconductors integrate a microprocessor, memory and image processing circuits that function like a computer on a single chip, or system-on-a-chip. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Colliers Securities raised Pixelworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.69.

Shares of NASDAQ PXLW opened at $3.26 on Friday. Pixelworks has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 34.54% and a negative net margin of 47.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Pixelworks news, Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,778,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 200,145 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Pixelworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $624,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Pixelworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 11.5% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 286,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares during the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category consists of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

