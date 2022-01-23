Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Receives $9.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLYA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $25,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $69,836.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 544,251 shares of company stock worth $3,966,538 and sold 8,533,397 shares worth $69,238,499. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLYA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.35. 1,433,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

