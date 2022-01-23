PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $103,000 Holdings in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 41.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,765 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The New America High Income Fund were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYB. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 15.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. 23.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HYB opened at $8.84 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This is a boost from The New America High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

