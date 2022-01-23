PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 5,173 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 1,453.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,073.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,155 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,877.6% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,473,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,273 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth $7,372,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 878.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 448,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 402,298 shares during the period. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,709,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,604,000 after acquiring an additional 366,872 shares during the period.

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86.

