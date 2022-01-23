PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 579.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3,021.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 129,751 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 906.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 339,486 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, QVT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 678,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,656,000 after purchasing an additional 89,048 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $13.96 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $53.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.93.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IOVA shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.