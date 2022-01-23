PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WWE. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.79. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.87 and a 52-week high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

