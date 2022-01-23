PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,932,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 139,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $9,024,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 86,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the period.

Shares of PPA stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.89 and its 200 day moving average is $73.05. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $64.52 and a twelve month high of $77.54.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

