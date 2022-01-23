POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is a radiopharmaceutical company. It builds a platform for the clinical development and commercialization of radioligands which fight cancer. POINT Biopharma Global Inc., formerly known as Research Alliance Corp., is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PNT. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an underperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. POINT Biopharma Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

