POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Gap Down to $5.69

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.69, but opened at $5.47. POINT Biopharma Global shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 2,228 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNT shares. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Equities analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at $9,557,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,110,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,318,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,225,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.