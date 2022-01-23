Polkamon (PMON) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.40 Million

Polkamon (CURRENCY:PMON) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Polkamon coin can now be bought for $3.74 or 0.00011519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamon has a market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $623,564.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polkamon has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00051366 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,436.79 or 0.06896442 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00058735 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,216.04 or 0.99666225 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Polkamon Coin Profile

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

Polkamon Coin Trading

