PolkaWar (PWAR) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $237,575.00

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 37.2% lower against the dollar. PolkaWar has a market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $237,575.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00051578 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.89 or 0.06890460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00059353 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,250.51 or 0.99877879 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003424 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 87,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 25,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

