PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Barclays

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PWSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a sell rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerSchool from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

PWSC opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $148.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.93 million. On average, analysts predict that PowerSchool will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

