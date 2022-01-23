Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) by 22.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of PRAX stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $672.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.42. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

