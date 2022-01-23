Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON:PFD opened at GBX 120.60 ($1.65) on Thursday. Premier Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 86.64 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 127 ($1.73). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 108.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 111.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.56.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

