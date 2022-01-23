Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
LON:PFD opened at GBX 120.60 ($1.65) on Thursday. Premier Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 86.64 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 127 ($1.73). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 108.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 111.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.56.
About Premier Foods
