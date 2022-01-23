Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 11,981 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 210,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,981 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $12,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Truist Financial began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.81.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $44.35 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

