Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,525,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,561 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $13,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 416,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,623,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after buying an additional 229,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 142,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 22,175 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTEN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of PTEN opened at $9.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.76%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

