Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.39 Million Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,327 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $13,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QLYS. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Qualys by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 53.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Qualys in the second quarter worth about $117,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 12.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

In other Qualys news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 51,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $6,178,690.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total transaction of $637,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,473 shares of company stock worth $51,547,060 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QLYS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

QLYS opened at $124.28 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $90.26 and a one year high of $148.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.