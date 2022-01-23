Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,594,000 after acquiring an additional 140,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,178,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,772,000 after acquiring an additional 401,133 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 80.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,316,000 after acquiring an additional 104,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,820,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,420,000 after acquiring an additional 28,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.03. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.88 and a 1 year high of $77.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

