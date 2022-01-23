Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 23,484 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 526,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,484 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $13,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $21.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.50. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMKR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $448,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $583,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,375 shares of company stock worth $2,098,025. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.