Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Citigroup

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PRGS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.20.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.74. Progress Software has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 15.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 38.67%.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.