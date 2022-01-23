ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) by 156.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,623,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:OILK opened at $45.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.15. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87.

