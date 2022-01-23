Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,261 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,105,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,017 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,895,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $53.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $58.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.59.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.35.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

