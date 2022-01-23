Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.08% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 276,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,798,000 after buying an additional 42,302 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 70,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $740,000.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.55. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $54.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

